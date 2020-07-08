1/1
Steven Dwight Clark
Steven Dwight Clark

Knoxville - Steven Dwight Clark, age 65, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at UT Medical Center. A long-standing resident of the Burlington community, Steven was an outgoing dependable man who loved his family, friends, community, and church family. Steven was a proud graduate of Austin East High School, Class of 1972. He had a passion for cooking which led to jobs at the Hyatt Regency, Applebee's, and Cherokee Country Club as a chef. He was currently employed at Premier Janitorial Service and had started his own lawncare service. Steven was a faithful member of Community Evangelistic Church (CEC) where he was always willing to assist the pastor and congregation wherever needed.

Preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pearl (Garland) Simpson; brother, Michael Clark and sister, Shirley Eleazer.

Survived by his devoted wife, Shirley Harris Clark; daughters, Charlease Moore and Octavia Taylor; sons, Dwight Harris and Perez Hill; grandchildren, Nehkydra, Brian, Neh'Asia, Perez Jr., Branton, Janaa,Uriah, Ariah, Dwayne, Destiny, Zach,Syrriha, Ishine, Shidaysia; great grandchild, Deh'zion; sisters, Alice (Jerry) Cantrell and Jacqueline Evans; brother, Jeffery "Bo" Simpson; brother-in-law, Willie Eleazer; aunt, Vivian Smith; a host of other family and friends to include devoted friend, Charlene Moore and the Burlington community.

Friday, July 10, 2020, family and friends may view from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CEC, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN. A private graveside will follow with Elder Reginald Strong as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
CEC
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
