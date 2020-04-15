|
|
Steven E. Lawson
Powell - Steven E. Lawson, better known as "Fuzzy" or "Papaw", of Powell, TN passed away at the age of 69 on April 13, 2020. Steve was a hardworking, fun and loving person.
He is survived by his children, Wendi Patrick and Steve Lawson Jr.; grandchildren, Tonesia and Lonasia Patrick; mother, Betty Lawson; siblings, Tim Lawson and Janice Widener; his greatest friend, Bruce Annis; as well as many cousins and friends he made throughout his journey in life.
There is not a day that will ever go by where he will not be missed and thought of. If you met him once, you'd never forget it. He left barefoot footprints on all our lives. His legacy will live on. From the bottom of all our hearts, if you can read this in Heaven, we love you and we shall carry you in our hearts every second of the day Papaw.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020