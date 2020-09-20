Steven H. Shull
Knoxville - Steven H. Shull, age 62 of Knoxville, formerly of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Fort Sander's Hospital. Steven was a member of Fellowship Church and owned his own business of 24 years, Paragon Enterprises. Steven is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Mary Shull; brother, David Shull. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Brenda Cousino Shull; son Kristopher Shull; daughter Nichole (Chris) McClain; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers William Shull, Charles Shull, Wade (Patty) Shull, and Randy Armstrong; sisters Sheri (Anan) Mansour, Belinda Ball, Dina (Rick) Griffin, Ronda (Kevin) Knott and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Tuesday at Weaver Funeral Home. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
, Weaver Funeral Home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921.