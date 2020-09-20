1/
Steven H. Shull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven H. Shull

Knoxville - Steven H. Shull, age 62 of Knoxville, formerly of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Fort Sander's Hospital. Steven was a member of Fellowship Church and owned his own business of 24 years, Paragon Enterprises. Steven is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Mary Shull; brother, David Shull. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Brenda Cousino Shull; son Kristopher Shull; daughter Nichole (Chris) McClain; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers William Shull, Charles Shull, Wade (Patty) Shull, and Randy Armstrong; sisters Sheri (Anan) Mansour, Belinda Ball, Dina (Rick) Griffin, Ronda (Kevin) Knott and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Tuesday at Weaver Funeral Home. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com, Weaver Funeral Home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved