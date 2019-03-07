|
|
Steven Hendricks, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Steven Hendricks, age 41, of Knoxville, departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
"Heaven has truly gained another angel. You have your wings now, my loved one; you are engraved in our hearts forever... Every day we feel lucky to have had you. Some people have a thoughtful way of living. You showed us that is true. You taught us to never be ordinary. And we are better people because we know you."
He is survived by wife Courtney Spratt Hendricks; children: Steven Hendricks Jr, Mykia Hendricks, Jerrell Hendricks, and Arrelious Hendricks; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019