Steven Holt Ayres
Knoxville, TN
Steven Holt Ayres of Knoxville passed away at the age of 38 on May 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Steven was a talented artist, loved listening to music and cooking. He graduated from Karns High School and attended Pellissippi Community College and had credits in English, Technology and Broadcasting. He worked at Agrifeed Pet Supplies and was a line chef at Cherokee Country Club. His great great grandfather, Brown Ayres, served as the President of the University of Tennessee - Knoxville.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, John Anderson Ayres III.
He is survived by his mother, Priscilla Ayres and uncle, Robert S. Powers. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17th from 2 to 4 at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike,
The family would like to give special thanks to special friends, Jason Senter, Christy Banks for their dedicated care-taking skills and to Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Young Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 215-6599.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019