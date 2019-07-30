|
Steven Jones
Knoxville - Steven H. Jones, age 60 of Knoxville, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Jones and his grandmother Zula C. Cox. He is survived by mother, Barbara Jones; daughter, Jessica Jenkins and wife Chelsey; "daughter", Kristi Jones; brothers, Don Jones and Randall Jones; grandchildren, Amalee Hawkins, Clelsea Hopson and Zachary Hopson.
Online condolences may be left at ww.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019