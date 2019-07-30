Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Jones Obituary
Steven Jones

Knoxville - Steven H. Jones, age 60 of Knoxville, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Jones and his grandmother Zula C. Cox. He is survived by mother, Barbara Jones; daughter, Jessica Jenkins and wife Chelsey; "daughter", Kristi Jones; brothers, Don Jones and Randall Jones; grandchildren, Amalee Hawkins, Clelsea Hopson and Zachary Hopson.

Online condolences may be left at ww.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now