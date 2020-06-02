Steven Mahan



Knoxville - Steven Wayne Mahan (Pap, Uncle Steve, Mater), age 73, of Knoxville, born February 11, 1947, departed this life May 13, 2020 where he joined his wife of 50 years.



Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Toot) Mahan; parents,Doug and Imogene Mahan; in-laws, Cecil and Margery Hughes; brother, Gary Mahan. Survived by daughters, Melissa Mahan Hensley and Laura Mahan; Grandsons, Weston (Amber) Hensley, Colby Hensley, Xavier (Jazzmin) Harper, Javon (fiancé Ashley); great grandchildren, Zayden Harper, baby brother or sister due in December, and Sage Harper; brother, John (Sidney) Mahan Of Ellijay, GA.; sisters-in-law, Connie Mahan, Sharon Weiman, Brenda Jacques, Sharon Rogers; and loving companion, Jerry Russell. Steve is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who adored him and will miss him at any family gathering, especially when playing volleyball.



He leaves behind many close, devoted, lifelong friends with whom he loved to play pickleball ball with, talk with, watch Tennessee sports with, go out to eat with, go camping with, and travel with, on land and sea (cruises). He also loved a good Nascar race.



Steve was a 1965 graduate of Powell High school and the University of Tennessee. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kittyhawk from 1967-1971. He was also the owner of Trucking Information Center where he traveled the roads, as he would say "trying to lighten my load."



Steve was a lover of people and anything outdoors. He loved to walk the dogs, take walks in the park, and soak in the sun. He was a big kid at heart and thoroughly enjoyed playing with his grandchildren as well as all his nieces and nephews and his friends' kids and grandchildren. He attended as many of their ballgames as he could, arranging his life so that he and Toot could make it. Steve was hilarious, full of positive energy, always had a good joke to tell (often laughing at himself before the punchline), and a smile on his face which was infectious to anyone around him. Everyone knew his famous "toe truck" joke. He loved his two daughters unconditionally and supported them throughout their lives. Steve was very proud of his girls and grandkids as they were of him. Many of their friends considered him to be "dad" and "pap" as well. He was loved by all who knew him, and he loved them just as much.



Steve will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. A memorial service will be held Friday June 5, 2020 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 9:30 am with military honors. Following the service, the family would like to invite friends and family to celebrate his life at New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane from 11:30AM-4:00 PM.









