Steven Marcum
Knoxville - Steven Finley Marcum-age 39 of Knoxville said goodbye to his family and friends Friday, July 19, 2019 to be with his Lord. He leaves behind his daughter, Elizabeth Marcum; mother, Barbara Bryant Marcum; father, Ronald Marcum; his fiancée, Gracey Bradford. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends who loved him just as much. Service details are pending. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019