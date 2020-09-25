Steven Mark Rose
Steven Mark Rose was born November 22, 1967 and passed away unexpectedly at home earlier this week. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 27 years before retiring as Damage Controlman Chief in 2009. He brought joy to those around him and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred A. Rose. He was survived by mother, Sue Gibson and husband Don; brother, Tim Rose; sister, Michele Rose; brother, Jason Rose; sister, Lisa Gibson and husband Alan; brother, Lynn Gibson and wife, Angelia; son, Sargent Ryan Rose; daughter, Heather Horton and husband Brandon; son, Jason Tyler Rose and wife Nicolette; daughter, Brenna Rodriguez and husband Anthony; son, Peyton Rose and girlfriend Hope; 4 grandsons, 6 granddaughters; close uncle Gary Davidson and wife Edna; spouse, Tammy Rose; and his loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:30p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Committal Service will be Monday, September 28th 11:00 A.M. at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com