Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Pollard Cemetery
Resources



Steven Michael Conner


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Michael Conner Obituary
Steven Michael Conner

Corryton, TN

Steven Michael Conner, age 45 of Corryton passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Corryton. Survived by children Emily, Kayla, Hunter, and Trevor Conner, and Isabella and Meagan Conner (mother Nikki Conner); girlfriend, Beth White. Parents Roger and Mary Conner; sister Cheryle Conner; Nephews, Roger and Eric Simmons. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Mike Patty will officiate. Family and friends will meet 9:00am Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and leave in procession to Pollard Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019
