Steven Michael Conner
Corryton, TN
Steven Michael Conner, age 45 of Corryton passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Corryton. Survived by children Emily, Kayla, Hunter, and Trevor Conner, and Isabella and Meagan Conner (mother Nikki Conner); girlfriend, Beth White. Parents Roger and Mary Conner; sister Cheryle Conner; Nephews, Roger and Eric Simmons. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Mike Patty will officiate. Family and friends will meet 9:00am Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and leave in procession to Pollard Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019