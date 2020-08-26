Steven "Steve" P. GriffeyKnoxville - The family of Steven P. Griffey 11/7/48 to 7/29/20 of Corryton, wish to express our appreciation for all the acts of kindness through our loss: Fort Sanders Hospital/Staff, prayers, churches, food, gifts, flowers, friends, and the wonderful care given by the staff of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. All was heartfelt and will be remembered. Most of all, our comfort in knowing Steve had received salvation and is now at home in glory with God our Lord and Master!