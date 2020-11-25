Steven Smith
Seymour - Steven A. Smith, age 80, of Seymour, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He retired after 40 years of service as an Art Teacher at, Doyle High School, South Doyle High School and Carter Middle School. After retirement, Steven taught at Berean Christian Middle and High Schools. Steven was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church for 33 years and Westgate Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC for 2 years and was a member of the Gideons of South Camp. He was preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Mildred Smith. Steven is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Retha Engle Smith; 7 children: Phillip, Gina, David, Laureen, Michael, Rebecca and Daniel; 30 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28, 2020 11:00am at Southside Baptist Church, 1620 West Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm officiated by Pastors Luke Wilkerson, Clarence Gresham and Michael Smith. Family and friends will meet Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville for a 3:00pm Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Southside Baptist Church or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com