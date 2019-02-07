|
Steven Thomas Mahr
Knoxville, TN
Steven Thomas Mahr, age 86, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was born in Giltner, Nebraska on October 28, 1932. Steven joined the Air Force in 1950 and attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. Upon completion, he went on to Radio Tech school at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, IL where he met his future wife of 64 years, Gloria Loraine Buehrer. Steven spent 2 1/2 years in the Pacific theater of operation, mostly in Japan, and was attached to the 82nd Airborne. He made several supply drops before the truce was signed with North Korea.
Steven returned to the US in July of 1954, where he married Gloria. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1955, he went to work for AT&T for the next 36 years, 14 in Collinsville and 22 in the Chicagoland area.
Steven and Gloria have five grown children, Kevin Thomas Mahr of Alta, IA, Sheri Lorene Harris of Farragut, TN, Paul Steven Mahr, who has spent several years in China and now resides in Corvallis, OR, Gina Lynn Mehl of Virginia Beach, VA, and April Eve Corlew of Alta, IA. Steven will also be missed by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and sister, Arlene France. He was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
Funeral Service will be held at 4pm on Sunday, February 10 at First Baptist Concord, Rev. Tim Hood officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mission of Hope, 6030 Industrial Heights Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019