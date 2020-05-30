Steven Vincent "Steve" HallKnoxville - Steven Vincent "Steve" Hall, age 71, of Knoxville left this life to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. Steve passed away in his sleep at Ft. Sanders Hospital after having a stroke.He was strong, kind, lovable man with a quick wit, and a beautiful smile. His positive attitude was an encouragement to all who met him. Steve was born April 3, 1949 in Maryville, Tennessee to his parents Jennie Mae Edgerton Hall and Clyde Hall, and foster parents, Ida Moore Parker and Hobart Parker. Steve joined the Navy on May 1, 1970 and was honorably discharged on February 7, 1974. He then worked for Industrial Vendors (Five Star) for nearly forty years.In addition to his parents and foster parents, Steve is preceded in death by his wife, Martha " Granny Louise" Marley Hall; siblings, Danny, Clyde, Virginia and Barbara Hall, Chuck Copeland.He is survived by his son, James Marley; grandson, Jonathan Marley (Whitney); great grandchildren, Eden, Rylee, Jace and Geniveve; brothers, David Hall (Carol), James Hall (Jayne) and Paul Hall; sisters, Martha McCroskey and Penny Morris; several nieces and nephews; many good friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, One Veterans Way, Knoxville, Tennessee 37931