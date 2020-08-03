Stevie Martin Cassell
Knoxville - Stevie Martin Cassell - age 56 of Knoxville, passed away on August 1, 2020 at UT Medical Center surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with Vascular Dementia. Steve was born on Dec. 29, 1963 to Fred and Rose (Williams) Cassell. Sadly, Steve lost his mother before his first birthday. God blessed him with another loving mother when his father married Betty. She raised Steve as her own and he loved her dearly. Steve was known for his awesome sense of humor and quick wit, if you spent any time with him you went away happy. He was a self-employed flooring contractor for most of his life. He was gifted and was able to provide custom work to his customers. Steve was also an ordained minister in The Church of God of the Gospel Assembly. He loved the Lord. He was always ready to share with others about his Lord and Savior and how he could change your life and make all things new. Steve dearly loved his wife of 36 years, Lisa. She along with their 3 daughters cared for him at home through his illness. He loved and cherished his grandchildren with all of his heart.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Rose; father, Fred; and brothers, Jeff, George, Jesse, and Jerry. Steve is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters, Casey (fiancé Richard Pitera), Sarah (Brandon) Pickett, and Madison; grandchildren, Zoey and Julian Pickett, Garrett Davidson, and Haydin Pitera; mother, Betty Cassell; brothers, Fred Jr, (Rhonda), Hugh (Debbie)Teems; sisters, Retha (Steve) Brafford, and Flo Burke (the late Bill Burke); and a multitude of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank our extended church family, Sabrina Nelson, and Bob and Lee Redman. Your love and support enabled us to care for Steve during his illness. We would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Kennedy, Dr. Barnett, Dr. Hartman, and nurses Chris Lepto, Amy, and Margo for providing Steve with such excellent and passionate care. We would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and support.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Steve Pratt and Reverend Ron Oliver officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Hickle Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Due to COVID-19 concerns the family request that you wear masks and practice social distancing. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Steve Cassell. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net