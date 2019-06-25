|
|
Stewart "Randy" Breeden
Knoxville - Stewart Randall "Randy" Breeden, 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home in Little River, SC surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was born November 15, 1952 in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1970 graduate of South High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Leroy Breeden and his mother Zelma Mae Ball Breeden. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Catherine Pressley Breeden; daughter Kristi Cabe (Kevin); and granddaughters Julie and Ella Cabe.
Following his retirement from 40 years at Knoxville Community Development Corporation, he and his wife opened a small business, "Old Things New", in Calabash, NC. He enjoyed painting furniture and creating wooden decor. He was an avid Tennessee football fan, and loved to fish. His favorite past time was spoiling his granddaughters and being with his family.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday June 25, from 6:00P.M. To 7:00P.M., at West Lonsdale Baptist Church 2720 Dayton St. NW, Knoxville, TN 37921, with a funeral service to follow. Officiating with be Randy's nephews Joe and Jeff Lee. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 26th at 11am at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN 37701. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The New York Foundling at nyfoundling.org, this is the foster care agency from which his granddaughters were adopted.
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa TN 37701
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019