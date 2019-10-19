|
|
Stewart Grady
Knoxville - Stewart Vaughn Grady, Sr. age 88 of Knoxville, passed away October 17, 2019 at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Cumberland Baptist Church. He was a 1950 graduate of Karns High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A retired Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor from Robertshaw Controls after 46 years of service. Stewart was a man of great character and strength who loved his family and cherished many long lasting relationships throughout the years. He took pride in his work and was known and admired by many for his attention to detail and making sure things were done properly. Preceded in death by parents, William Oscar and Mossie (Roberts) Grady. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Johnson Grady; sons, Stewart Grady, Jr. and wife, Mary (Border) Grady and William (Bill) Grady and wife, Nancy (Wright) Grady; daughter, Teresa Grady; grandchildren, Spencer Grady and Emily Grady; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Baptist Church. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019