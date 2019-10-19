Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:45 PM
Edgewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Grady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart Grady Obituary
Stewart Grady

Knoxville - Stewart Vaughn Grady, Sr. age 88 of Knoxville, passed away October 17, 2019 at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Cumberland Baptist Church. He was a 1950 graduate of Karns High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A retired Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor from Robertshaw Controls after 46 years of service. Stewart was a man of great character and strength who loved his family and cherished many long lasting relationships throughout the years. He took pride in his work and was known and admired by many for his attention to detail and making sure things were done properly. Preceded in death by parents, William Oscar and Mossie (Roberts) Grady. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Johnson Grady; sons, Stewart Grady, Jr. and wife, Mary (Border) Grady and William (Bill) Grady and wife, Nancy (Wright) Grady; daughter, Teresa Grady; grandchildren, Spencer Grady and Emily Grady; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Tuesday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 1 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Baptist Church. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now