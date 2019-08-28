Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury Cemetery
5100 Asbury Cemetery Road
Knoxville, TN
Corryton - Pierce, Stewart L. 83 of Corryton, TN went to his Heavenly Home Monday, August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Addie Pierce, 3 siblings. Stewart is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Pierce; son, Barry Pierce; granddaughters, Mindy (Steven) Weeks, Dianna and Becky Pierce; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Ray Hierd; sister, Faye Hensley. Graveside service will be held Thursday, August 29th at 1pm at Asbury Cemetery 5100 Asbury Cemetery Road Knoxville, TN 37914 with Rev. Charles Gamble officiating. "For we know that when this earthly tent is taken down, we will have a home in Heaven."

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
