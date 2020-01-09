Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Stormy Gale Cole

Stormy Gale Cole Obituary
Stormy Gale Cole

Loudon - Stormy Gale Cole, age 44, of Loudon, TN went home on the wings of the angels, with George, Binx and Mable by her side. Stormy knew and loved her Lord, animals, books and Elvis! Stormy was gifted with the love and compassion for working with special needs children and adults. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Hardy Cole, Jr. She is survived by her mother, May Frances Cole Carline; two brothers, Stuart Cory Cole, and Jim Hardy Cole and wife, Katie; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Heaven is a much more organized, brighter and blessed place now. Thank you, Lord, for sharing her with us for this short time. Services are being planned for a later date in Waco, Texas.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
