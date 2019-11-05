Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Paul Boyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart Paul Boyer Obituary
Stuart Paul Boyer

Corryton - Stuart Paul Boyer - age 56, of Corryton passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Tennova North, surrounded by his family. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church Mascot. He graduated from Carter High School as well as the University of Tennessee where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. He was a member of both schools Wrestling Teams and was a passionate Registered Land Surveyor as well as an avid outdoorsman.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Paul Willis and Daisy Edith Walker, Claude Stuart Boyer and Virginia Nelle Boyer Dyer; father, James Floyd Boyer. He is survived by his loving Mother, Sue Walker Boyer; Brothers, Scott and wife Teresa Boyer, Eric and wife Denise Boyer; Nephews and Nieces, Matthew Boyer, Spencer and Beth Boyer, Clint and Amber Boyer, Nikki and David Buckner, Erin and Joseph Seunath, Joel and Crystal Boyer, Paul and Will Boyer; Thirteen great nieces and nephews; Special Aunt, LaVerne Rose, special friends Diane Cleveland and Scott Dalton. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Bridges Funeral Home with services to follow officiated by Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Dr. Allen England. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday, November 9 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Pallbearers will be Scott, Eric, Matthew, Clint, Spencer Boyer, Joel Boyer, and lifelong friend, Scott Dalton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -