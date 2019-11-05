|
|
Stuart Paul Boyer
Corryton - Stuart Paul Boyer - age 56, of Corryton passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Tennova North, surrounded by his family. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church Mascot. He graduated from Carter High School as well as the University of Tennessee where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. He was a member of both schools Wrestling Teams and was a passionate Registered Land Surveyor as well as an avid outdoorsman.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Paul Willis and Daisy Edith Walker, Claude Stuart Boyer and Virginia Nelle Boyer Dyer; father, James Floyd Boyer. He is survived by his loving Mother, Sue Walker Boyer; Brothers, Scott and wife Teresa Boyer, Eric and wife Denise Boyer; Nephews and Nieces, Matthew Boyer, Spencer and Beth Boyer, Clint and Amber Boyer, Nikki and David Buckner, Erin and Joseph Seunath, Joel and Crystal Boyer, Paul and Will Boyer; Thirteen great nieces and nephews; Special Aunt, LaVerne Rose, special friends Diane Cleveland and Scott Dalton. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Bridges Funeral Home with services to follow officiated by Rev. Hartsell McCurry and Dr. Allen England. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday, November 9 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Pallbearers will be Scott, Eric, Matthew, Clint, Spencer Boyer, Joel Boyer, and lifelong friend, Scott Dalton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019