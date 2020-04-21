|
|
Sue Ellen McKenzie
Knoxville - McKenzie, Sue Ellen, age 69, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church. Sue is survived by husband, Don; son, Keith; and sister, Paulette Mikels. Sue spent most of her life in the medical industry helping others and was loved by all. She will be sorely missed. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McKenzie family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020