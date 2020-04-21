Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ellen McKenzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Ellen McKenzie Obituary
Sue Ellen McKenzie

Knoxville - McKenzie, Sue Ellen, age 69, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church. Sue is survived by husband, Don; son, Keith; and sister, Paulette Mikels. Sue spent most of her life in the medical industry helping others and was loved by all. She will be sorely missed. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McKenzie family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now