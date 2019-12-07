|
|
Sue Elliott Cox
Knoxville - Sue Elliott Cox, Age 94, of Knoxville Tennessee passed away November 27, 2019. Sue was born November 9, 1925 in Robertson County, TN to William Bennett Elliott and Mattie Saba Walker Elliott on the family farm the Elliott family has maintained since 1807. She was a graduate of Austin Peay State University and completed additional coursework at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. After graduation from Austin Peay, she spent a brief time as an elementary school teacher and then began a long career with the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service. With the Extension Service, she held positions as a Home Economics Agent in Lewis, Rutherford and Giles Counties in Middle Tennessee. In 1958 she moved to Knoxville to accept a similar position in Union County while her husband Bob attended graduate school at The University of Tennessee. She retired as Extension Food Marketing Agent in 1988 after a 40 year career with the Extension Service. She was a past member and Board member of numerous community and civic organizations. She was a 48 year member of Church Street United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Murphy Builders Sunday School Class. At Church Street she served on many committees and in many roles, but her joy was the time she spent directing weddings for young couples. Sue is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Clifford Cox; sisters Elizabeth Elliott Hale (Glenn) of Nashville, TN, Mary Lucye Elliott of Clarksville, TN and Saba Elliott Bologna (Thomas J.) of Ridgefield Park, NJ and Clarksville TN, brothers Robert Elliott (Margaret) and Dr. Walker Bennett Elliott (Martha) of Old Hickory and Springfield, TN, nephew Jim Elliott and niece Terry Hale of Nashville, TN. Survivors are son and daughter-in-law Bennett and Mary Ellen Bond Cox; grandchildren James Bennett Cox and Mary Elizabeth Cox of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Linda Brunner (Jim) of Panama City FL, William Elliott (Cheryl) and Joe Elliott (Anne) of Springfield, TN, Phillip Bologna (Mary) of Clarksville, TN, Saba Giulia Sue Bologna Carroll (Dr. William L.) of Irvington, NY, Tommy Hale (Lori) of Nashville TN and Burton Elliott (Annie) of Waldoboro, ME; several nieces and nephews in the Cox family; along with many great nieces and nephews; extended family Jim and Eugenia Bond. The family wishes to express a special note of thanks to the staff of the 5th Floor at Shannondale Health Care Center for the love and care they provided Sue over the past six years, and to her devoted friends Emmit and Betty Rawls. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service at 2:30 PM Saturday December 14, 2019 at Church Street United Methodist Church, the family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Capital Campaign of Church Street United Methodist Church, Knoxville TN https://www.churchstreetumc.org/, to the Pastoral Care Endowment of the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville TN https://www.utmedicalcenter.org/, to the Tennessee 4-H Foundation https://www.tn4hfoundation.org/, or to the Knoxville Catholic High School Auditorium Capital Campaign https://www.knoxvillecatholic.com/.
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019