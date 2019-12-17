|
Sue Hancock
Knoxville - Betty "Sue" Hancock - age 80 of Knoxville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Sue was an avid lover of her family, cooking, and hummingbirds. She is now cooking fried chicken for the Lord in heaven. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Reba Harrell; three brothers; three sisters; and great grandson, Henry McDonald. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Sollie Hancock; daughters, Suzette (Allen) Davenport, Cheryl (Greg) Strunk; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Hancock, Ericka (Jason) Moyers, Krystal (Jamie) Brown, Kayla (Johnny) McDonald, and Jarrod (Ashley) Davenport; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Vicky) Harrell; sisters, Hazel (Roy) Drinnen, Lela Williams, Kaye Shelby, and Barbara Wolfe. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mark Large officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, December 26, 2019, at East TN Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier for an 11:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019