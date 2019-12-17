Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Hancock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Hancock Obituary
Sue Hancock

Knoxville - Betty "Sue" Hancock - age 80 of Knoxville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Sue was an avid lover of her family, cooking, and hummingbirds. She is now cooking fried chicken for the Lord in heaven. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Reba Harrell; three brothers; three sisters; and great grandson, Henry McDonald. Survived by loving husband of 59 years, Sollie Hancock; daughters, Suzette (Allen) Davenport, Cheryl (Greg) Strunk; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Hancock, Ericka (Jason) Moyers, Krystal (Jamie) Brown, Kayla (Johnny) McDonald, and Jarrod (Ashley) Davenport; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Vicky) Harrell; sisters, Hazel (Roy) Drinnen, Lela Williams, Kaye Shelby, and Barbara Wolfe. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Mark Large officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, December 26, 2019, at East TN Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier for an 11:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -