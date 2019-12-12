|
|
Sue K. Atchley
Knoxville - Sue K. Atchley, age 86, of South Knoxville, went to be with Jesus and her husband Benny on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Sue was a 1951 graduate of Young High School where she was a cheerleader, Y-Teen Singing Director, and Jive-Ette Social Chairman. She was a long time member of Graystone Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, Presbyterian Women Officer, Choir member and a Kitchen Angel. Sue was also a member of the South Knoxville Optimist Club, and Opti-Mrs Club. Sue enjoyed bowling and played on various teams at Palace Bowling Lanes. Sue shared her musical talents across the East Tennessee area (Prospectors Band, Community Choirs, and soloist). She and Benny were very active for several years in the Doyle High School Athletic Boosters Club. Sue was a member of the Knox County Republican Club and served for many years as an Election Day Precinct Officer at Mt Olive School. She volunteered for numerous political campaigns and worked tirelessly throughout her husbands legislative service. In the summer of 2011, Sue was sworn in as State Senator for District 6 serving the remaining term of Jamie Woodson. She was a current commissioner for Knox-Chapman Utility District. She loved to cook for her family who loved to eat her cooking, especially her cornbread, mac and cheese and bleu cheese dressing. Sue loved her VOLS and spent a lot of Saturdays each Fall with family, sitting in the stadium cheering them on. Sue loved people and never met a stranger and would affectionately call everyone "honey". Preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Benny Atchley. Survivors include son, Jerry Atchley (Cathy); daughter, Cindy Atchley; granddaughters, Lori Maupin (Jeremy) and Jennifer Atchley; great grandsons, Ayden and Andrew Maupin; brothers-in-law, Bob Atchley (Joyce) and Blaine Atchley (Carol); cousin Wayne King, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and special "foster family" member, Tootie Haskins. Family and friends will meet at New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4920 Prospect Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00PM for a graveside service. Following the graveside, the family will receive friends at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 S. Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 until 4:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00pm with Rev. Dr. Leslie D. Rust officiating. Memorials may be made in the name of Sue Atchley to Graystone Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, PO Box 51650 Knoxville, TN 37950 (www.knoxseniors.org/mobile/) or the . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019