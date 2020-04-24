|
|
Ora Sue Lowe, 92, of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord on April 22, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1927, in Forney's Creek, North Carolina to Frank B. Ball and Bessie Keener Ball. She is predeceased by her parents, her late husband of 69 years, Charles F. Lowe, and her siblings Ruth Clinton, Moqueta Frye, Joseph Ball, Jackson Ball, Sarah White and Kenneth Ball.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, had a beautiful contralto voice, a quick wit and a silly sense of humor.
We would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Senior Living for taking such good and loving care of her for the past 4 years.
Sue is survived by her daughter Teri (Dan) Webb, grandson Ben (Aubrey) Webb and great grandson Jackson all of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for the immediate family was held on Friday at Berry's Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020