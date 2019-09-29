Resources
Sue M. Robinson

Knoxville - Sue M. Robinson passed away August 27, 2019. She was the widow of Jim Robinson, and is survived by their daughter Martha Ann. She obtained both undergraduate and Masters degrees from the University of Tennessee, where she was named a member of Mortar Board, among other honors. She was a former Nutritionist with the UT Agricultural Extension Service. She was also a member of several university and local organizations. Her passion was wildflower gardening. Memorials or remembrances may be directed to Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for several decades.

Lake Hills Presbyterian Church 3805 Maloney Road Knoxville, Tennessee 37920

865-577-8510
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
