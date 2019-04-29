Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue M. Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sue M. Simpson Obituary
Sue M. Simpson

Loudon, TN

Sue Millsaps Simpson, age 90 of Loudon, passed away Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. Sue was born to the late David Carra and Mae (Bright) Milsaps in Loudon, TN. She was a 1947 graduate of Loudon High School. Sue

married her husband, Homer Vaughn Simpson the next year and together they began life on the farm. She was an excellent cook and people enjoyed dining at her table. Farm hands looked forward to meal time. It's a wonder any work got done after lunch. Sue was an active member of the Loudon United Methodist Church and the Chancel Choir until her health prevented her from attending. Later in life, Sue explored painting. She developed her talent over the years and accumulated some awards for her work. She was generous with her gifts and talents. The family expresses their gratitude to the following caregivers for their love and kindness during Sue's illness: Lauran Walden, head caregiver, along with, Jerry Ma, Katie Zarate, Abby Walden and Tonya Clouse and the staff of Amedysis hospice. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings, Helen Hicks, Otis Milsaps, Leonard, Gene, and JB Millsaps. She is survived by her children; Gene Brady Simpson, Loudon, Susan and Gary Clendenen, Knoxville and Tommy and Scarlett Simpson, Madisonville; grandchildren and spouses, Brett and Kim Clendenen, Knoxville, Tyler Clendenen, Nashville, Hayley and Tyler Lay, Hunter Simpson, all of Madisonville; brother and sister in-law, Homer Allen and Judy Millsaps; sister in-law, Mary Nell Millsaps, all of Philadelphia; numerous nieces and nephews. Services honor and remembering Sue Simpson will be held 7 PM Tuesday, April 30th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Brian Courtney and Rev. Amy Cook officiating. Interment 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 1st in Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 342, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now