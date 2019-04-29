|
Sue M. Simpson
Loudon, TN
Sue Millsaps Simpson, age 90 of Loudon, passed away Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. Sue was born to the late David Carra and Mae (Bright) Milsaps in Loudon, TN. She was a 1947 graduate of Loudon High School. Sue
married her husband, Homer Vaughn Simpson the next year and together they began life on the farm. She was an excellent cook and people enjoyed dining at her table. Farm hands looked forward to meal time. It's a wonder any work got done after lunch. Sue was an active member of the Loudon United Methodist Church and the Chancel Choir until her health prevented her from attending. Later in life, Sue explored painting. She developed her talent over the years and accumulated some awards for her work. She was generous with her gifts and talents. The family expresses their gratitude to the following caregivers for their love and kindness during Sue's illness: Lauran Walden, head caregiver, along with, Jerry Ma, Katie Zarate, Abby Walden and Tonya Clouse and the staff of Amedysis hospice. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings, Helen Hicks, Otis Milsaps, Leonard, Gene, and JB Millsaps. She is survived by her children; Gene Brady Simpson, Loudon, Susan and Gary Clendenen, Knoxville and Tommy and Scarlett Simpson, Madisonville; grandchildren and spouses, Brett and Kim Clendenen, Knoxville, Tyler Clendenen, Nashville, Hayley and Tyler Lay, Hunter Simpson, all of Madisonville; brother and sister in-law, Homer Allen and Judy Millsaps; sister in-law, Mary Nell Millsaps, all of Philadelphia; numerous nieces and nephews. Services honor and remembering Sue Simpson will be held 7 PM Tuesday, April 30th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Brian Courtney and Rev. Amy Cook officiating. Interment 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 1st in Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 342, Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019