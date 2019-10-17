|
|
Sue Walker
Knoxville - As of Thursday, October 10th, "Super Sue" Sisk Walker is dancing and laughing with her husband again. Here are a few tidbits about her life (for full tribute search #CelebratingSuperSue):
After earning her bachelor's degree from Emory and Henry and her MA from the University of Kentucky, she taught school in several states. She was the First Lady of Knoxville, President of the Dogwood Arts Board, Executive Director of the James White Fort, National President of the Alliance of the American Dental Association, President of the Akima Club, President of Norwood PTA, President of the District II General Federation of Women's Clubs, President of the State General Federation of Women's Clubs, social sponsor of Beta Sigma Phi, and Leadership Knoxville.
Super Sue was really funny. Her quick wit and humor got her out of more than one speeding ticket. Super Sue believed in giving back. She volunteered for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Sunshine Industries, Teen Board of Knoxville, schools, hospitals, and nonprofits. She was appointed by the governor to a health board and she served as a board member to various organizations in Knoxville. Super Sue was memorable and she loved the color purple.
Here are the funeral details: Please Wear Purple
•October 19th: Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church (7225 Old Clinton Pike). 1-4pm: Super Sue's Fall Festival. It will include bounce houses, games, and food; 3:30-4pm: Super Sue's candy parade (trunk or treat in church parking lot); 5-7pm: receiving of friends; 7pm: service and reception
•October 20th: Greenwood Cemetery (3500 Tazewell Pike). 1pm Graveside service. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers we ask donations in her honor to the Teen Board of Knoxville Sue Walker Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 10434, Knoxville, TN 37939) or Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church (7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921).
She is survived by two daughters: Kendra Walker Patty and her husband, Brian Patty and Kandi Walker and her husband, Sam Julian. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Kendal Patty (17), Kameron Julian (14), and Kennedy Julian (11). She is preceded in death by her spouse, Dr. Kenneth Rue Walker, her father, Ernest Cuba Sisk, and her mother, Ethel Lee Hale Sisk.
Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Super Sue's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019