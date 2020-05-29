Susan Cottrell HillFredericksburg - Susan Cottrell Hill, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home with family in Fredericksburg, VA on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Susan was born December 24, 1947 in Oak Ridge, TN, the second eldest child of the late William B. and Jeannette M. Cottrell of Knoxville, TN. She graduated from Farragut High School in Knoxville, TN in 1965. She attended East Tennessee State University where she met her husband, Donald C. Hill and graduated Cum Laude in 1969. She worked for over 25 years as an art teacher in several public schools in VA, including Belmont Elementary School, Occoquan Elementary School, Washington-Reid Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Chancellor Middle School and Salem Elementary School. She had a passion for horses, reading, collecting antique dolls, history and painting. Susan was a member and officer of The Now & Then Doll Club for over 20 years. She will always be remembered for her integrity, creativity, dedication and intelligence. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend and will be missed dearly by many.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald C. Hill, two children, Justin D. Hill of VA and Jessica L. Hill of Atlanta, GA, two grandsons, Austin J. Hill of VA and Evan C. Hill of VA, brothers Dr. William Cottrell (Rebecca) of Concord, NC, Colonel Scott Cottrell (Peggy) of North Ogden, UT and Steve Cottrell (Martha) of Knoxville, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.A graveside service at Pleasant Forest Cemetery will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 2nd.