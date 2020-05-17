|
Susan Denise Yates
Maryville - Susan Denise Yates age 64 of Maryville passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home. She was an amazing nurse for 26 years and loved her patients. Susan loved working for Dr. Ingram III. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Maynardville. Susan loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Preceded in death by: Husband of 23 years, Billy Ed Yates, Sr.; Parents, Everett & Stella Mae Welch; Sister, Frankie Welch. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Stoney & Kelly Yates; Daughter & Daughter-in-law, Jennifer & Nicolle Yates; Grandchildren, Nathan Yates & Carson Yates; Brother & Sister-in-law, Gordon & Linda Welch; Sister & Brother-in-law, Elaine & Randy Gaut; Extended Family, Sheri (Bud) Miller, Dennis (Lynda) Yates, Billy Ed Jr. (Sonya) Yates, 6 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren; Special thanks to: Kevin Stan & Angel Haggard & Rena Foster & Christine Cutshaw. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phillip Hayes officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2020