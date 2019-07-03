Services
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
Susan Diane Graham


1975 - 2019
Susan Diane Graham Obituary
Susan Diane Graham

Clinton - Susan Diane Graham, age 43, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful mother and Mimi. Susan loved her grandchildren and her dogs, Chloe and Lily. After working very hard to get her nursing degree she worked as a RN on the pulmonary floor (5 West) at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She had many friends who were willing to help her in any way during her illness.

Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles Graham. She is survived by her mother, Marie Graham of Clinton, TN; daughter, Courtney Case and husband Kyle of Clinton, TN; brothers, Daniel Graham and wife Christy of Sevierville, TN, and Ric Graham and wife Teresa of Kingston, TN; grandchildren, Colby, Shae, and Kiri Case, nieces Alexis & Gabrielle Graham, niece Courtney Guthmiller and her child Cooper, & niece Savannah Graham and her child Austynn. She also leaves behind several friends and extended family.

Susan's family will receive her friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm with her celebration of life to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019
