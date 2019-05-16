Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Fountain City United Methodist Church
Susan Gail Hill

Susan Gail Hill Obituary
Susan Gail Hill

Knoxville, TN

Hill, Susan Gail, 56, of Knoxville, TN was called to Heaven on Monday, May 13, 2019. She is now walking with her parents, Rosemary Carr and Verlin Cox. Susan is mourned by her four children, Brandi Manis, Talyr Hill, Makenzi Hill and Drea Overbay; three grandsons; brothers, Bill and Randy Cox; sisters, Valerie Cox, Judy Clemons, and Renea McCarty; several nieces and nephews; two grandpups. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at 6pm Friday, May 17th at Fountain City United Methodist Church. Chaplain Ault officiating. She will be laid to rest at Little Flat Creek Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Condolences may be offered at

www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
