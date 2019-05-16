|
Susan Gail Hill
Knoxville, TN
Hill, Susan Gail, 56, of Knoxville, TN was called to Heaven on Monday, May 13, 2019. She is now walking with her parents, Rosemary Carr and Verlin Cox. Susan is mourned by her four children, Brandi Manis, Talyr Hill, Makenzi Hill and Drea Overbay; three grandsons; brothers, Bill and Randy Cox; sisters, Valerie Cox, Judy Clemons, and Renea McCarty; several nieces and nephews; two grandpups. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at 6pm Friday, May 17th at Fountain City United Methodist Church. Chaplain Ault officiating. She will be laid to rest at Little Flat Creek Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Condolences may be offered at
www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019