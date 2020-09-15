Susan GodwinOak Ridge - Susan Godwin was called to heaven on September 3, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. Born in Columbus, Ohio on October 5, 1954, she graduated from Westchester High School in Houston, TX in 1972 and from the University of North Texas in Denton in 1980. Susan was able to call many places home over the years, including: Vandalia, OH; Woodstock, GA; Houston, Irving and Highland Village, TX; and most recently Knoxville, TN.Susan will be met by her mother Jean Wardlaw and grandson Abel Ford at the Gates of Paradise. She leaves behind her husband Kenneth and their four children; Jessica (Victor) Ford; Andrew (Virginia) Godwin; Josiah Godwin (Kailey King); Abigail Godwin (Cyrus Sadeghian) and her six grandchildren: Raylan, Asher, Adilynn, Lorelei, Patrick, and Jack. Susan is survived by her father John Wardlaw and her siblings; Jim Wardlaw, Deborah Vina, Nancy Wardlaw and Alex Wardlaw along with numerous nieces and nephews.She was a patient, caring, and attentive matriarch. She found peace in her Savior and shared the love of Jesus with her children. She found great joy in sharing her passions of traveling, history, museums, art, and National Parks with her children their whole lives.Susan spent the past 10 years in Houston. While there, she was a docent providing tours at MFAH's Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens. She also enjoyed being an usher at the Hobby Center. Susan was an active member in the St. John Vianney Church where she sang in the choir, was an Extraordinary Minister, and a Reader. She was also an active member of the DAR; Lady Washington Chapter. When she was not making jewelry or visiting places she loved, you could find her reading a book or watching Jeopardy and eating her 'famous' popcorn. She was an avid collector of everything from Beanie Babies, stamps, movies, photographs, and musical soundtracks; she loved to keep the things that brought her joy. She had a green thumb and a deep appreciation for nature. Susan recognized and celebrated the beauty of so many wonderful things in this world. She walked to the beat of her own drum. She had an unapologetic sense of self. Susan had a style of her own and enjoyed expressing herself through clothes and the jewelry she made. She was a teacher, a comfort, a warm hug, a stern voice of reasoning, a sounding board for many, and most of all she was a mother. She loved her family fiercely. Susan had a big infectious smile and never met a stranger. To know Susan was to have a friend. She will be remembered as exquisite and unique, a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend.In lieu of flowers, Susan would love to continue her work at Bayou Bend Museum of Fine Arts. Gifts in her memory may be made online at the following link by selecting Donate to "Bayou Bend Annual Fund":A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.