Susan Hubbard
Knoxville - Susan Hubbard of Knoxville died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Russell V. Emery, Jr. and Elizabeth Chastain Emery. She is survived by her husband, Virgil R. Hubbard of Knoxville; her four children and their spouses: Ryan Hubbard (Jessica) of Knoxville, Elizabeth Hubbard Rogers (Mark) of Cleveland , TN, Peyton Anne Hubbard Schurig (Randy) of New Market, TN, and Russell Hubbard of Knoxville. She is survived by three grandchildren: Emily Hubbard, Deacon Hubbard, and Lincoln Rogers and also survived by her brothers and their spouses: Russell V. Emery III (Carol) of Jackson, TN, Robert W. Emery (Susan) of Kingsport, TN, and John F. Emery (Alisa) of Kingsport, TN.
Susan was born in Knoxville, TN where she resided most of her life. She graduated from Bearden High School in Knoxville and attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, TN. She was a long-time member of Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Susan was a proud and dedicated "Prayer Partner" for her church's chapter of Kids Hope, USA. As a young adult, Susan spent one summer proudly working with The Navigators Ministry in Colorado Springs, CO. Although she spent most of her adult life working for Medic Regional Blood Center scheduling donors and transitioning regular blood donors to platelet donors, Susan also worked briefly for Knox County Schools as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide. She was the proudest of her "job" as a wife and mother. Susan spent many hours, days, and years playing with and teaching her precious children. She especially enjoyed "Mom and Me Days". Susan enjoyed spending time with her family at the beaches of South Carolina frequenting the Pawley's Island Shoppes, soaking up the sun at the water's edge, and eating great seafood in Murrell's Inlet. She especially enjoyed participating in many activities with her Ya-Ya Sisters. Susan was particularly thankful for their loving support of her and her family during her recent illness.
A Service of Celebration with a reception to follow will be held in Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:00pm at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020