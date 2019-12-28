|
|
Susan Lee Kelly
Asheville, NC - Susan Kelly of Asheville, NC, died on 12/23/2019 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Susan was born 59 years ago in Knoxville, TN, the only child of the late Malcolm and Sue Lee. She is survived by her husband Pat, stepchildren Erin Frost (Rob) and Patrick Kelly, both of Knoxville. She also is survived by grandchildren Sonny Frost, Charlie Frost and Amelia Kelly. She was one half of a sisterhood shared with her lifelong friend and partner in crime, Sandi Harper.
She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee where she excelled in creative writing and was a member of the Pride of the Southland band. After putting herself through school, she worked in advertising in Knoxville until moving to Virginia with her husband. 12 years ago, they moved to Asheville where they were sharing retirement.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers or even a card, Susan asks that each person do an act of kindness. Call someone you have been meaning to call but have not gotten around to doing. Use this as an excuse to get back in contact. Donate, help a stranger, mend a relationship, or help an animal. If you knew her you were blessed. Pass that blessing on.
Peace be with you.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020