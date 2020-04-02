|
Susan Lyle Aderholdt
Knoxville - Susan Lyle Aderholdt of Knoxville, TN passed away on April 1, 2020.
Susan was of the Baptist faith. She was a 1973 graduate of Young High School and a 1979 graduate of the University of Tennessee. Susan adored animals, especially her horses and cats, UT football, and the beach.
She was preceded in death by father, Dan Lyle; brother, Roe Lyle; and son, Clint Price.
Susan is survived by her husband, Dale Aderholdt; mother, Betty Lyle; son, Colton Aderholdt (fiancé, Alyssa Puckett); daughters, Carrie Johnson (fiancé, Chris Ahlers), and Savannah Aderholdt; sister, Lori Carrington (Ron); grandchildren, Brynlee, Baylor, Bradyn, Kaden, Kaylie, Baya, and Nova.
Special acknowledgements are extended to Susan's Special Aunt, Ruth Adams, and a host of cousins and faithful friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Wayne Terrell officiating.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020