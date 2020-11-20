1/1
Susan M. Beckham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Beckham

Farragut - Susan M. Beckham, age 58, of Farragut passed away very peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her home due to complications of a terminal illness. Susan grew up in Mundelein, IL and later lived in New Orleans, LA. She attended Grace King Academy High School, L.S.U. and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Growing up in Illinois, Susan's hobbies were snow and ice skating and later swimming and tennis in New Orleans. In 1987 Susan married W.B. 'Bill' Beckham and they were blessed with 33 years of marriage and two children, Brian and Julie. In 1996 her family moved to Farragut, TN where she gathered many new friends as a "Soccer Mom" and members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Because her greatest priority was her family, Susan used her talents as a nurse at East Tennessee Children's Hospital to support her children's Christian education at Knoxville Catholic High School and Maryville College. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Marilyn M. Busch and Harvey C. Busch; in-laws, Helen & Win Beckham; Aunt Terese and Uncle John Camanneta; brother, H.C. "Chuck" Busch Jr. (Donni) and sister, Ann Beal, all whom welcomed her in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, William Brian "Bill" Beckham; son W.B. "Brian" (Kimberly) Beckham, Jr. (with grandchildren, Savannah, Dominic, & Daniel); daughter, Julie Marie Beckham; aunt, Lou D'Amico; siblings, Cary (Steve) Jubb & W.P. "Bill" (Meg) Busch; brother-in-law, Bob (Louise) Beal; sister-in-law, Ann (Ken) Bell; brothers-in-law, Jim Beckham, Randy (Patty) Beckham, and Rusty Beckham; 23 nieces/nephews and 36 great nieces/nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Susan was the All-American 'girl-next-door,' whose smile and personality could be summed up as "A Ray of Sunshine!" She loved her family, and meeting people to become their friend...a Christian woman who constantly gave of herself! She fought the Good fight, has finished the race, and has kept the faith. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. Rest Eternally in your Father's Arms. Amen. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Farragut, TN. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Schuster officiating. A Celebration of Life Reception will begin at 1 p.m. at Milestones Event Center, 11909 Kingston Pike, Farragut. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Milestones Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved