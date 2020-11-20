Susan M. Beckham
Farragut - Susan M. Beckham, age 58, of Farragut passed away very peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 in her home due to complications of a terminal illness. Susan grew up in Mundelein, IL and later lived in New Orleans, LA. She attended Grace King Academy High School, L.S.U. and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Growing up in Illinois, Susan's hobbies were snow and ice skating and later swimming and tennis in New Orleans. In 1987 Susan married W.B. 'Bill' Beckham and they were blessed with 33 years of marriage and two children, Brian and Julie. In 1996 her family moved to Farragut, TN where she gathered many new friends as a "Soccer Mom" and members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Because her greatest priority was her family, Susan used her talents as a nurse at East Tennessee Children's Hospital to support her children's Christian education at Knoxville Catholic High School and Maryville College. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Marilyn M. Busch and Harvey C. Busch; in-laws, Helen & Win Beckham; Aunt Terese and Uncle John Camanneta; brother, H.C. "Chuck" Busch Jr. (Donni) and sister, Ann Beal, all whom welcomed her in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, William Brian "Bill" Beckham; son W.B. "Brian" (Kimberly) Beckham, Jr. (with grandchildren, Savannah, Dominic, & Daniel); daughter, Julie Marie Beckham; aunt, Lou D'Amico; siblings, Cary (Steve) Jubb & W.P. "Bill" (Meg) Busch; brother-in-law, Bob (Louise) Beal; sister-in-law, Ann (Ken) Bell; brothers-in-law, Jim Beckham, Randy (Patty) Beckham, and Rusty Beckham; 23 nieces/nephews and 36 great nieces/nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Susan was the All-American 'girl-next-door,' whose smile and personality could be summed up as "A Ray of Sunshine!" She loved her family, and meeting people to become their friend...a Christian woman who constantly gave of herself! She fought the Good fight, has finished the race, and has kept the faith. Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. Rest Eternally in your Father's Arms. Amen. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Farragut, TN. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Schuster officiating. A Celebration of Life Reception will begin at 1 p.m. at Milestones Event Center, 11909 Kingston Pike, Farragut. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com