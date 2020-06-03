Susan Rose Kirkpatrick Cook
Susan Rose Kirkpatrick Cook

Odenville, AL - Susan Rose Kirkpatrick Cook of Odenville, Alabama, formerly of Knoxville, TN, age 76, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1944 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Tommye Mae Kirkpatrick. She graduated from East High School in Knoxville in 1962 and later attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a major in anthropology. Susie studied ballet from an early age and was a ballerina in Knoxville's first Civic Ballet company. She also spent many subsequent years teaching and choreographing ballet. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie W. Cook; children, Donald Cook and Theresa Cook; brother William Kirkpatrick; granddaughters Robin Handy, Shelby Lipford, and Tinsley Cook; lifelong friend, Cheryl D. Berry, and many relatives and friends. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Arrangements are incomplete, but details will soon be available through Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 1591 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, AL 35235, (205) 322-0543, www.jmgardens.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2546
May 28, 2020
Jim, Im so sorry to hear about the passing of your wife Susan. May the Lord comfort you and family.
Wayne Talley
Friend
