1/1
Susan Sain
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Sain

Oak Ridge - Mrs. Susan West Sain, 70, of Oak Ridge, TN died at her home peacefully July 6, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Manchester, TN April 30, 1950, Susan is the daughter of the late Alfred (Betty) West and Hattie (Asher) LaFevre. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Beth Mantone of Aiken, SC.

She is survived by her beloved husband, of 55 years, Leo H. Sain; sister Carol (Glenn) Love of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughter Tammy Sain of Chattanooga, sons Richard (Nikki) of Knoxville and Jonathon (Michelle) of Clinton, TN; grandchildren Jessica, Carson Jett and Ryle; great-grandsons Brayden and TJ.

Susan was a loving wife, devoted Mother and Nana. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Cancer Society or your local Humane Society. There will be no services or receiving of friends at this time.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved