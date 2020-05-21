Services
Susanne McSpadden Marcum

Susanne McSpadden Marcum Obituary
Susanne McSpadden Marcum

Knoxville - Marcum, Susanne McSpadden passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her daughter's house in Knoxville. She was the daughter of Claude and Dorothy McSpadden.

Susanne was an active member of several Knoxville charities. She was a Boys and Girls Club Board Member, as well as a committee chair of the Dogwood Arts Festival. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville. She graduated from Central High School and enjoyed many reunion get-togethers. She was an interior designer in Knoxville. She enjoyed traveling, Spain and Italy, just to name a few. However, most of her time traveling was dedicated to Mexico during the winter time and to see her daughter and grandchildren in Greenwich, CT. She loved her book club, poetry, and her grandchildren most of all. She was well loved by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Marcum Brennan and her children, Ryan, Caroline, and Carson; her son, Keith Marcum and his children, Sarah, Ethan, and Luke; and former husband, Howard R. Marcum.

Susanne will be buried privately by her family. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the , 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020
