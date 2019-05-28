Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Adcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Elwana Adcock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susie Elwana Adcock Obituary
Susie Elwana Adcock

Knoxville, TN

Susie Elwana Adcock, 91 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was a member of Mt.View UMC. Susie retired from Kern's Bakery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Conard and Sadi Futrell; brother, Cedrick Jackson; husbands, Warren Adcock, Hollis Williams and Thomas Whitaker. Susie is survived by her children; Jim (Marcie) Adcock, Rick (Teresa) Adcock, Vickie (Ted) Adcock-Francis; grandchildren, Wes (Naomi) Adcock, Daniel (Jennifer) Adcock, Leslie (Mike) Heller, Lynn (Andy) Adams, Lauren (Chris) Rader, Jennifer (Brandon) Francis-Gibson; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Willie) Gregg. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920, with funeral service to follow with Pastor Mike Treadway officiating. Interment services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now