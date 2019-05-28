|
|
Susie Elwana Adcock
Knoxville, TN
Susie Elwana Adcock, 91 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was a member of Mt.View UMC. Susie retired from Kern's Bakery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Conard and Sadi Futrell; brother, Cedrick Jackson; husbands, Warren Adcock, Hollis Williams and Thomas Whitaker. Susie is survived by her children; Jim (Marcie) Adcock, Rick (Teresa) Adcock, Vickie (Ted) Adcock-Francis; grandchildren, Wes (Naomi) Adcock, Daniel (Jennifer) Adcock, Leslie (Mike) Heller, Lynn (Andy) Adams, Lauren (Chris) Rader, Jennifer (Brandon) Francis-Gibson; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Willie) Gregg. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920, with funeral service to follow with Pastor Mike Treadway officiating. Interment services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2019