Susie G. Sullivan



On May 31, 2020, Susie succumbed to a fast-growing metastatic cancer that was diagnosed in mid-March.



Susie was born to Waynette and John Glenn in Richmond, Virginia, on October 20, 1952. Her family moved to Memphis when she was in the 8th grade. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1970. In her senior year, she met her future husband, John. She then entered Ole Miss and graduated in 1974. While there, she was very active in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After college, she moved to Jackson, Mississippi, where she worked as a newspaper reporter. She returned to Memphis to begin a career in nursing at the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation she worked as a labor and delivery nurse. Her loving heart, good-natured personality, strong work ethic, and professional demeanor earned her the respect and admiration of her patients and co-workers. After leaving her clinical career, she began a new career with Humana, Inc., where she was highly respected for her exceptional skills in communications and leadership.



On October 10, 1981, she married Dr. John E. Sullivan, Jr. They are the proud parents of John E. Sullivan, III and Frank Glenn Sullivan. They are blessed with three grandchildren: Harper, Gaddon, and Weston.



Susie leaves behind her mother, Waynette; three brothers, Michael Newton, Wayne Glenn and Lawson Glenn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Susie had mastered the art of hospitality. Everyone that encountered Susie was treated to her warm smile and sparkling blue eyes. She truly personified grace and dignity.



Always an adventurer, she enjoyed travel by air, land, and sea. In later years she enjoyed "Glamping" (camping in trailers) with a group of like-minded girls who call themselves the Sisters on the Fly. They traveled near and far enjoying the natural beauty of our country.



Susie was an active member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, where she worked with the Haiti Committee, the Parish Council, the Flower Committee, and the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Guild.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Park West Hospital in Knoxville and the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Memphis for the exceptional care given to Susie during the last months of her life. They truly represent the level of professionalism that Susie herself strived to provide to her patients.



Mass followed by interment will be at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at noon.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Guild.









