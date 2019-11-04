|
|
Susie L. Haynes
Luttrell - Susie L. Haynes-age 84 of Luttrell gained her wings Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at her home. She was a devoted Christian. Preceded in death by husband, Bobby R. Haynes.
She leaves behind daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and James Hensley of Maynardville; grandsons, Stephen Hensley of Luttrell; Dustin Hensley of Maynardville; three great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren. Brother, Clyde and June Mallicoat; special friends, Stephanie and Polly. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Muncey officiating with music by the Branum Brothers. Interment 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sharp Cemetery on Luttrell-Corryton Road, Luttrell. Please meet at the funeral home at 1 P.M. Wednesday to go in the funeral procession. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Cathy Hensley. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019