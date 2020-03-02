Resources
Suzanne Brown

Suzanne Brown Obituary
Suzanne Brown

Clinton - Suzanne Brown, age 72, of Clinton, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Madge Minton. Survivors include: son, Scott Brown, and daughters, Stacy Keith and Carrie Chamberlain; two grandchildren, Carson Chamberlain and Sailor Keith; brother and sister, Billy Minton and Patsy Wise.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Thank you to all who have reached out and offered your condolences. Your love and kindness is appreciated.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
