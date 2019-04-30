Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Suzanne Daniel Horner, age 66, of Knoxville, passed away April 27, 2019. She was a member of Faith Promise Church.

Survived by husband Hal Horner; children Kellie Haynes (Steven), Wendy Hammonds (Daniel), and Greg Horner; grandchildren Elizabeth Gouffon, Benjamin Hammonds, Seth Hammonds, Nathan Hammonds, Courtney Longmire (Paul), and Mackenzie Chapel (Brandon); former daughter-in-law Kellee Horner.

Family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with Celebration of Life to follow at 7PM. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
