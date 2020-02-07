|
|
Suzanne F. Phillips
Knoxville - Suzanne F. Phillips, 42, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She joins her father, Gordon E. Phillips, beloved aunt, G. Faye Manning, and her grandparents, Martha F. Evers, Karl J. Evers, Ruth Phillips, and Bert Phillips. Those left on earth to mourn her passing are her daughter, Isabella (Bella) K. Plymale; mother, Kathleen A. Courtney; step-father, Joseph D. Courtney; sister, Sherrie M. Phillips; brother, G. Eugene (Gene) Phillips, Jr., special sister-in-law, Jessica Judice-Phillips, and boyfriend, Stephen A. Sparkman. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends including Anita Loggins, Genessa Sivley, Carinna Gharib, and Tara Miller. All of these people stuck by Suzanne's side during the good times and bad and all were a special and loved part of her life journey.
Suzanne was very intelligent and was identified by the Duke Program for talented and gifted students at a young age, even selected to take the ACT in the 5th grade. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and received two degrees, initially a BS in Finance (3.48) and then several years later, a BS in Psychology (4.0). She spent the majority of her career as a financial analyst/advisor and spent some time in sales.
While she was Presbyterian and attended New Hope Presbyterian Church for much of her life; she had attended Cokesbury United Methodist Church the past few years and loved their Contemporary Service.
As one of her cousins shared, Suzanne was a bright light and had the best laughter and a beautiful contagious smile. Her younger brother and sister remember her as the leader, the protector, the strong one, the go getter, the thrill seeker, warm, thoughtful, caring, and the most spontaneous one of the family. She said what she thought and never developed much of a filter. She was the planner of family events and the life of the party. She loved God, her family, friends, the beach, Christmas, nature, dogs, Cades Cove, and Black Lake, MI. She also loved going to the Tennessee Vols football games and rooting for the Vols. She loved decorating her home, for every holiday, paying attention to the smallest of details. She loved to shop and in her own words, it was better than chocolate, and as a result she was quite the fashionista. She played slow pitch softball at Inskip-Norwood Recreation Center and fast pitch softball at Fountain City Ballpark for many years. She played the flute in elementary, middle school, and the first year of high school and was very good. She really enjoyed bowling and playing volleyball too. Her enthusiasm for life often bubbled over! She absolutely loved her family more than anything, especially her intelligent, talented, sweet, and beautiful daughter, Bella. She considered her mother, sister, brother, and boyfriend to be her BFFs. She was much loved and will be much missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 4PM at Middlebrook United Methodist Church. There will be a reception in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to: Foundation for Alcoholism Research, Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, Suzanna's House in Knoxville, Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville or the . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Phillips family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020