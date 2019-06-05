|
Suzanne Pruitt Ryan
Knoxville - Suzanne (Sue) Pruitt Ryan, Knoxville native and current Daytona Beach resident, left this world on May 30, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer that exemplified grace under pressure. Born on October 19, 1966 to Glenn and Barbara Pruitt, she was a one-of-a-kind, deeply caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Sue attended Bearden High School and graduated from The University of Tennessee in 1997 with none other than Peyton Manning. On August 19, 2002 she met her soulmate, Paul Ryan. The two were married in 2004.
Known for her sharp wit and contagious laugh, Suzanne was a generous host and friend who loved to cook and entertain. Effortlessly stylish, she lit up every room and ensured that everyone in her company had a great time. Holidays were her favorite occasions, especially Halloween. Her costumes were legendary! She cherished Christmas and always remembered birthdays, even for furry friends. Sue loved music, art, gardening, reading and games (a favorite was Yahtzee). Always up for an adventure, she traveled every chance she got and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as camping, bicycling, scuba diving and snowboarding. She was a fierce yet sweet soul that was proud of her recent work helping others as a respiratory therapist.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Barbara Pruitt, and dear pets Coco, Max, Sam and Rainey. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Paul Ryan; brother Jonathan Pruitt; aunts Hazel (Ray) Proffitt and Barbara Smith; treasured dogs Murphy, Reilly and Penny; many cousins and countless friends.
A bright light to all around her, Sue would wish for you to sing and dance, laugh loud and often, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond.
Celebrations honoring Sue's life will be held in both Daytona Beach, FL and Knoxville, TN with details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that contributions be made in her memory to Pawsibilities Animal Rescue, 2480 Guava Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128 (paws-rescue.net) or The ().
