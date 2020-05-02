|
Sven Holberg
Knoxville - Sven Holberg touched many lives from August 29, 1991- April 24 2020
Sven was born in Knoxville, Tn… a graduate of Bearden High School and the
University of Tennessee. He enjoyed living life and helping people. He wanted to see the world… and what a world he saw as he blazed his own trail across the US as well as Europe. He enjoyed exploring different cultures, their history, and meeting people from all walks of life including his German relatives. He returned with great stories, an open view of the world and many new experiences. One of the many qualities I love about Sven most… he loves all kinds of people and never meets a stranger.
One of Sven's long time friends wrote… "Ms.Holberg, Sven truly was one of a kind. He was everything a man should be in this world: kind, warm, open-minded, comical, intelligent, supportive, passionate, creative and more… all part of his unique and original way he expressed and shared himself. His love for the outdoors, music, film and literature is unmatched to anyone else I have ever known. I'm so grateful to have known him for nearly half of my life. You raised a beautiful son and even though he is gone now and at peace— he will always remain in my heart and yours,too. A big heart like Sven possessed never dies. Thank you so much for bringing such a beautiful soul into this world. He will be forever missed, and I know it's tough to process that he is gone— but a good heart like Sven's lives on forever." — Michael T
Sven is survived by his loving mother Julie Mathews-Holberg and father Jorg G. Holberg, brother Karsten Holberg and his beloved dog, Rosie. Also, His uncles and aunts… Doug and Leslie Matthews, Gerry and Lynn Larkin, Preston and Irene Matthews plus cousins Ellie, Jess and Tom Matthews- Crosby and Caroline Matthews- Sunny and Preston Larkin. Also his many incredible brothers from Sigma Alpha Epsilon… Logan White, Michael Tremoulis, Collin Roarty, Cam Moore, Mason Harbison, Collin Wheeler, Dylan Dameron, Issac Ratcliff, John Carey and many more.
Thank you Craig Hughes for your help and support.
He is now survived by grandparents Gertraude and Wilfried Holberg, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins in Germany. They are missing him deeply.
Sven is preceeded in death by his grandparents Douglas E. and Evelyn Matthews and cousin Kyle Matthews.
Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tn. 37919 (865-588-8578)
Celebration of life is to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020