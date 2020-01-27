|
|
Sybil L. Joffe
Knoxville - Joffe, Sybil L., age 95 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Elizabeth Lustgarten, and husband Louis. A graveside service will be held at the New Jewish Cemetery (2900 Keith Ave, 37921) Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with visitation following at the home of Martin and Judi Abrams, 212 Whithorn Lane. Sybil is survived by sons Jerry (Pat) and Paul (Dana) and daughter Norma (Gadi), grandchildren Adam (Sharon) and Rayee and great grandchildren Gur, Raz, Layla and Yisrael.
Sybil was raised on a chicken farm in New Jersey and met Lou on the sands of Miami Beach in 1945. She had left home to conquer the world, and Lou was on R&R from trying to help prevent the world from being conquered. A whirlwind romance and marriage landed them back in Lou's Knoxville. After some years on McCalla Ave, they built a house and moved the kids to Rockingham Dr. In West Hills in 1956.
Fast forward to when the kids were grown, and Sybil went back to work, landing at Proffitt's in the brand new West Town Mall, where she excelled in selling men's accessories for 25 years. Upon retirement, she took her place among the senior mall walkers and talkers. She was also seen just about everywhere around town where there was entertainment or socializing, including Alive After Five at the Art Museum, Mighty Musical Monday's at the Tennessee Theater, Long's Drug Store Reunions and so much more.
Sybil loved to travel, despite having given up on airplanes. She managed quite well by car, bus, train and ship, even when Lou could or would not go along. Lou passed away in 1992, but Sybil hopped in the car (at 74) and drove cross country alone to help celebrate Jerry's birthday in Oregon.
Nothing made Sybil happier than being recognized and remembered — by her former Proffitt's customers, fellow mall dwellers, and others (especially celebrities) who appreciated her big personality and funny stories.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Knoxville Jewish Alliance or Heska Amuna Synagogue.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020