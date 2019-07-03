|
Sydney L. Kerr
Louisville - Sydney L. Kerr, age 80, of Louisville, TN passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her only sister, Flora Walker (Robert) of Oakdale, TN; her two sons, Dale Kerr (Melinda) of Knoxville, David Kerr (Diane) of Knoxville; her two daughters, Tina Ward (Gary), Tonie McClure (Steve Troutt) both of Louisville, TN; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Per her request she is to be cremated and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the organization of "Friends of the Smokies", 3099 Winfield Dunn Parkway #2, Kodak, TN 37764. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019